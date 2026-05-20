Luis Enrique hails Arsenal as 'best team in the world' in key aspect as PSG boss warns how Premier League champions can 'score a lot' in Champions League final

Enrique has identified Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal as the best team in the world "without the ball" as he prepares his side for a monumental Champions League final. The Gunners, freshly crowned Premier League champions, are looking to exact revenge on the Parisians after falling to them in last season’s semi-finals.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the PSG boss was full of admiration for his compatriot's work in north London. "I think they deserve to win the league - they have had a brilliant season," Enrique said. "We have already played against this Arsenal side, so we know what they are capable of. Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them."