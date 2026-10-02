'Important at any point' - Luis de la Fuente remains tight-lipped on Lamine Yamal starting role as Spain prepare for rotation

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the next match is the status of Barcelona sensation Yamal. The young winger has been in electric form, scoring in the win over England before producing a masterclass with two goals and an assist against Croatia. Despite his pivotal role in both starting lineups, De la Fuente was careful not to guarantee his place in the XI this time around.

'We will put out the most suitable team for tomorrow's match. We have it in mind, but tonight we will give it the final touches,' the coach stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Elaborating on the young winger's specific role, he added: 'He is important at any point in the match. From the start or from the 60th or 45th minute. It doesn't cost more or less to leave him out. When we put him in it's because he is effective for the team. It's a pleasure to see him, he's more mature every day. He interprets all situations, including those outside the match. A great piece of news.'