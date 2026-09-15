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Huge contract news! World Cup-winning boss Luis de la Fuente on the verge of new long-term Spain deal
Securing the future of La Roja
According to The New York Times, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract extension that will keep him at the helm until 2030. The 65-year-old's current agreement was originally set to expire following the conclusion of the 2028 European Championship. However, following his historic triumph at this summer's World Cup, negotiations are now progressing into their final stages to secure his leadership through to the 2030 tournament.
Talks between the Royal Spanish Football Federation and agent Alvaro Torres have been ongoing for the past two months and are nearing a formal conclusion.
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A glittering record of silverware
Since taking charge of the senior team in December 2022, De la Fuente has transformed La Roja into an unstoppable winning machine. His remarkable tenure already boasts the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, Euro 2024 following a 2024 final victory over England, and the recent World Cup crown across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. That extra-time triumph against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium saw Spain make history by holding both men's and women's World Cups simultaneously alongside their European status.
The unprecedented success has made extending his tenure a priority for the federation as they plan for the long-term sporting project.
Building toward co-hosting duties
The decision to tie down the experienced manager makes complete sense from both a recognition and logistical standpoint for the Spanish FA. Extending his terms allows the governing body to plan seamlessly ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which Spain will co-host alongside Morocco and Portugal. Additionally, his core coaching staff are expected to remain in place until 2030, providing much-needed stability compared to the post-Euro 2024 departure of assistant Pablo Amo.
De la Fuente's deep roots within the federation, including nine years with the youth teams and success at the Olympics, have built a solid foundation.
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Turning attention back to competitive action
With his long-term future practically secured, De la Fuente and his squad can refocus entirely on their upcoming fixtures on the international calendar. Spain's next immediate challenge arrives on September 26 when they face familiar foes England in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League. Maintaining momentum from their global conquest will be the primary objective as the team embarks on another exciting chapter under their acclaimed manager.
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