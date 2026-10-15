AFP
Boss blast! Honest Spalletti warns below-par Juve to raise game despite stoppage-time win
Spalletti demands higher standards after narrow victory
Despite watching Randal Kolo Muani score a 92nd-minute winner to beat Celta Vigo 2-1, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti offered an honest assessment of his team's display. The Italian tactician felt the Bianconeri played below their potential in Galicia.
Nick Woltemade had earlier erased Hugo Alvarez's first-half opener before Kolo Muani snatched victory in stoppage time.
However, Spalletti insisted that the result covered up significant tactical and technical shortcomings.
- AgenciaLOF
Manager slams 'slow' first-half display and technical errors
Spalletti pulled no punches when evaluating Juve's performance, pointing out that his players lacked sharpness in possession. "In the first half we were a bit slow in everything we did," Spalletti admitted. "We kept giving them too much time to get organised."
"Overall, we put in a performance below our capabilities. We need to raise our level compared to what we showed today. Results do not always reflect how a game unfolds."
"I think we improved in many areas in the second half, but we still made too many technical errors and took too many indecisive actions."
Praise for substitutions and winning mindset
Despite his tactical concerns, Spalletti commended his squad's determination to keep pushing for a winner until the final whistle. "I also saw some positive things, such as the determination to keep looking for a goal," Spalletti noted.
"Every time we had the ball, we kept going until the very last moment. In the end, we were rewarded both for our substitutions and for the team's attitude on the pitch."
"I saw a desire not to settle, but to go out and win the game."
- ZUMA Press Wire
What lies ahead for both clubs
Spalletti will demand greater consistency across 90 minutes as Juventus prepare for their upcoming domestic and European fixtures.
Juventus return to Europa League action on Matchday 3 when they host Rennes, seeking to extend their winning streak.
Celta Vigo will look to put this disappointment behind them when they travel to face Celtic in their next European outing.
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