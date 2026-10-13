Razvan Lucescu, head coach of Qatari side Al Sadd, voiced his frustration after his team lost 2-0 at home to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Tuesday in the second round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.
The Romanian coach insisted his players had performed well, though. All that was missing, he said, was "luck and good finishing in the final touch".
Speaking in the post-match press conference, as reported by the Asharq Al-Awsat account on X, Lucescu said: "I saw my team on the pitch working hard and diligently, playing toe to toe against its opponent face to face and with great courage, creating important and dangerous chances, but unfortunately we did not make the most of those moments."