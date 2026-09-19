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'It wasn't a mistake' - Lois Openda reflects on difficult Juventus spell after finding form at Lyon
Openda rediscovers scoring touch
Signed from RB Leipzig for a reported €42.8m fee, Openda failed to make an impact at Juventus under Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti. The 26-year-old Belgium forward started just nine of his 34 appearances last term after falling behind Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David in the pecking order. Now on loan at Lyon, he has hit the ground running by registering two goals and an assist across his first eight matches.
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Belgian defends Turin transfer
Despite struggling in front of goal and missing out on Belgium's 2026 World Cup squad, Openda insists his solitary campaign in Italy was still beneficial for his career.
Addressing his initial talks with the club and the tactical nature of Serie A, he told L'Equipe: "I spoke with Damien Comolli, who was then the club director, and he explained how he intended to use me in a difficult league. In Italy, the team that really exploits depth is Inter. Roma are only just starting to understand it."
The Belgian attacker then shed light on the competition in attack and why he decided to move on: "The coach wanted me, but Vlahovic and David were already playing in my position. I had good chemistry with David, but the team wasn't used to playing with a player who runs in behind, and Vlahovic tended to keep the ball to himself.
"I tried to get my chance, and sometimes I did, but towards the end of the season, I realised that to play, I had to leave. It wasn't a mistake, and it allowed me to work on aspects I hadn't considered. I knew exactly what I was getting into, and I'm sure that in other circumstances, it would have gone better."
Turin struggles prompt move
A return of just two goals across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign left Openda on the periphery in Turin, paving the way for a temporary departure. His loan switch to Lyon has paid immediate dividends, with his three goal contributions already surpassing his entire output from last season. However, his long-term future remains tied to the Italian giants, with his contract at Juventus running until June 2030.
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Crucial Ligue 1 test
Having collected eight points from their opening four matches of the season, Lyon are set to travel to Rennes on Saturday. The fixture serves as a significant test, with Rennes sitting just one place and two points above Les Gones in the table. Openda will be eager to maintain his sharpness to help his side secure maximum points and stay firmly in the upper reaches of Ligue 1.
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