Liverpool to save several million due to Arne Slot contract agreement with ex-coach set to take on new job

Liverpool have effectively cleared the path for Slot to take over the Dutch national team, a move that will see the Premier League side save millions in remaining salary payments, De Telegraaf reports.

The former Feyenoord boss was relieved of his duties on Merseyside just two months ago, but as per Per De Telegraaf the Reds have granted him permission to continue his career with the KNVB without forfeiting his entire severance package.

Under the terms of his departure, Slot was entitled to a massive compensation package after being placed on gardening leave, a common practice for top English clubs. However, it has emerged that Liverpool will supplement his salary during his first year with the national team to ensure he receives the full amount he was owed at Anfield. This arrangement allows the KNVB to secure their man while Liverpool reduce their own financial liability.