Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah injury blow as Liverpool star ruled out of Brighton showdown

The Dutch manager addressed the media to clarify the status of his talismanic winger. He admitted that the nature of the injury was rare for a player of Salah's durability but confirmed the Egyptian would not travel with the squad to the south coast.

"Indeed, [it's] unusual. As a result of that I think you can expect the outcome. So, [he's] not available for tomorrow," Slot explained. "The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break. The bad thing for Egypt is that he can't go there."

"We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body. History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others. But it's only two weeks when we go again so let's hope in that period of time he can be back."