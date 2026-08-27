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Bradley Barcola France 2026 World CupGetty

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Liverpool complete Barcola deal with PSG: transfer worth €140 million

Liverpool

A sensational coup for the Reds, who have secured the French winger for a huge fee.

Liverpool Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign Bradley Barcola for an initial fee of €100 million plus bonuses, taking the total package for PSG to as much as €140 million. The documents will be exchanged within 24 hours. According to the Times, the deal should be completed on a permanent basis by the weekend, a hugely significant move for the Reds as they land their first target.

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