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Liverpool or Arsenal? Bradley Barcola the transfer ‘priority’ for one Premier League giant - with PSG forward set to be the subject of ‘big money’ bid
Premier League battle for Barcola
The race for Barcola is officially on, with both Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly monitoring the situation of the highly-rated attacker. The 21-year-old has made a bright impression in Ligue 1, showcasing the pace and technical ability that has made him one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.
While PSG are notoriously difficult to negotiate with, the allure of the Premier League remains a significant factor. According to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, the French international is now considered a priority for one Premier League giant, suggesting that a formal approach could be imminent as clubs look to bolster their attacking options for the new season.
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Arsenal monitoring situation as secondary option
Arsenal are also firmly in the mix for the 21-year-old, though their pursuit is currently contingent on other movements in the market.
Mikel Arteta is keen to add more depth to his wide areas to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, but the Gunners have alternative priorities at this delicate stage of the window. For the north London side, the interest in the PSG man remains active but is currently serving as a high-level contingency plan.
Information suggests that the Gunners are focusing much of their energy elsewhere, but Barcola remains a name that they are unwilling to ignore. Specifically, an Arsenal move for Barcola is considered a possibility if they fail in their efforts to sign Morgan Rogers. Should their primary domestic targets prove unattainable, Arsenal are ready to pivot back to the French market to test PSG's resolve with a significant financial package.
Liverpool’s search for new blood
Liverpool are also firmly in the mix as they enter a new era following Andoni Iraola's appointment as coach. The Reds are looking to refresh their frontline and ensure they have adequate cover and competition for their established stars. Barcola’s ability to take on defenders one-on-one aligns with the high-intensity style favoured at Anfield.
With speculation surrounding the long-term futures of some of their current stars, securing a talent like Barcola would represent a significant statement of intent. The club's recruitment team has a history of targeting young players with high ceilings, and the Frenchman certainly meets those criteria.
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PSG stance shifts on 'untouchable' status
Perhaps the most significant development in this transfer saga is the softened stance coming out of the Parc des Princes. Previously, a player of Barcola's ceiling would have been considered entirely off the table, but the current sporting project in Paris is becoming more flexible regarding squad turnover and financial sustainability. The player is highly valued by management, yet he is no longer considered "untouchable" in the same way certain superstars have been in the past.
The financial side of the deal will still be a major hurdle for any suitor, with the French champions expected to hold out for a fee that reflects his potential and lengthy contract. It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain want big money to even consider sanctioned a sale this summer.
With Liverpool and Arsenal both possessing the financial muscle to pull off a deal of this magnitude, the second half of the transfer window could see a frantic scramble for the winger's signature once his World Cup commitments conclude.
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