Liverpool 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Liverpool and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 season, bringing back a classic look inspired by the Reds’ iconic strips from the late-80s.

The new jersey brings back the iconic look of the 1989-90 shirt, when the club won the league title. Linked with success, the design brings back some retro geometric patterns on the classic deep red base.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Liverpool's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.