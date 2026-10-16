Lisandro Martinez issues public apology after slamming Manchester United board following Champions League defeat

The controversy stems from Martinez's raw post-match interview following a difficult Champions League defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Visibly frustrated, the defender did not hold back when assessing the current state of the squad and the lack of summer arrivals. He pointedly targeted the club's decision-makers for failing to build on the foundations laid during the previous campaign, suggesting that the current group lacked the necessary depth to compete with Europe's elite.

"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise. Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve," he added in his statement.