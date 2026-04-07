Another new face called up to Lionesses while Niamh Charles returns after injury as England announce withdrawal from squad for World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Iceland

Godfrey's place in the squad has been taken by another promising young attacker, in Keira Barry. A highly-rated prospect within England's youth set-up, the forward spent 10 years in the Manchester United system but left the club in February amid a lack of first-team opportunities. She's now playing her football in the United States with Bay FC, who are led by former England youth national team coach Emma Coates. Under Coates' tutelage, Barry has made a strong start to life in the NWSL, scoring in a recent win over the North Carolina Courage, and she has earned her reward at international level with a first senior call-up.

"Having worked closely with Keira in England, I’ve seen first-hand the relentless energy and technical quality she brings," Coates said upon signing the 20-year-old. "She is a brave, forward-thinking winger who isn't afraid to take players on and create something out of nothing. Keira has a professional pedigree that fits perfectly with the culture we are building here. We want to be a team that attacks with variety, pace and purpose and Keira is a 'front-foot' player who will give us exactly that."

Barry was initially meant to join up with England's Under-23s this month, meaning her place in that squad will now be taken by Vivienne Lia, another talented young forward who is thriving abroad, on loan at Hammarby in Sweden from Arsenal. Lia registered a goal and an assist in the team's 3-1 win over Rosengard on the opening weekend of the Damallsvenskan season just recently.