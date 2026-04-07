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Another new face called up to Lionesses while Niamh Charles returns after injury as England announce withdrawal from squad for World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Iceland
Lionesses announce injury withdrawal ahead of Spain clash
There was concern that England would have to announce some changes to the squad this week due to injury concerns around a few players and that happened on Tuesday morning, as it was revealed young forward Freya Godfrey had to withdraw due to a shoulder problem. The 20-year-old has been having a great season with London City Lionesses, after leaving Arsenal permanently in the summer, and has been involved in all of Wiegman's last three squads as a result.
However, having impressed enough to stay in the England senior picture for several months now, Godfrey's wait for that first cap will have to continue for now, as she returns to her club for treatment.
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Another new face: Wiegman hands maiden call-up to Barry
Godfrey's place in the squad has been taken by another promising young attacker, in Keira Barry. A highly-rated prospect within England's youth set-up, the forward spent 10 years in the Manchester United system but left the club in February amid a lack of first-team opportunities. She's now playing her football in the United States with Bay FC, who are led by former England youth national team coach Emma Coates. Under Coates' tutelage, Barry has made a strong start to life in the NWSL, scoring in a recent win over the North Carolina Courage, and she has earned her reward at international level with a first senior call-up.
"Having worked closely with Keira in England, I’ve seen first-hand the relentless energy and technical quality she brings," Coates said upon signing the 20-year-old. "She is a brave, forward-thinking winger who isn't afraid to take players on and create something out of nothing. Keira has a professional pedigree that fits perfectly with the culture we are building here. We want to be a team that attacks with variety, pace and purpose and Keira is a 'front-foot' player who will give us exactly that."
Barry was initially meant to join up with England's Under-23s this month, meaning her place in that squad will now be taken by Vivienne Lia, another talented young forward who is thriving abroad, on loan at Hammarby in Sweden from Arsenal. Lia registered a goal and an assist in the team's 3-1 win over Rosengard on the opening weekend of the Damallsvenskan season just recently.
Back in the fold: Charles makes England return after injury
Also added to Wiegman's squad this month is Charles, the 31-time England international who has only recently returned from three months on the sidelines. The forward-turned-defender had been absent with an ankle injury but she has been slowly increasing her minutes in the last week or so, having made her return in Chelsea's eventful 4-3 win over Aston Villa at the end of March. Charles played 17 minutes in that game, got another half an hour under her belt a few days later against Arsenal and then started for the first time since December when the Blues beat Tottenham in the FA Cup on Monday, putting in an impressive display.
It was no major surprise to see Wiegman leave Charles out of her squad initially, given she had only played those 17 minutes when it was revealed, but with another couple of games under her belt now, the England boss has seen fit to bring the full-back in.
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Could England suffer more withdrawals? Williamson & Mead injuries raise concern
Godfrey may not be the only withdrawal from the England squad. The Lionesses will hope there are no more changes and that everyone is fit enough to be involved next week, but there are doubts around both Leah Williamson and Beth Mead. Williamson hasn't featured in any of Arsenal's last five games as she deals with a hamstring issue, while Mead limped off in the defeat to Brighton at the weekend.
Fans will hope that the fact that Tuesday's squad update didn't include news on Williamson or Mead is a good thing, though there is still a week until England kick off this April international break, by facing Spain at Wembley.