Lionesses prospect Erica Parkinson signs for two-time NWSL champions North Carolina Courage as whirlwind year continues following first senior England call-up

Speaking upon the announcement of the move, Parkinson said: "From the first moment I spoke to [the club], I thought they were a very organised club. They had a very good plan for me and it was something that aligned with what I look for as a player. I think the playing style and, from the games that I’ve watched, the way the team likes to attack, it’s something that I align myself with a lot. I think they are really exciting on the pitch so that’s something maybe I can add to as well. Then, overall, I’ve heard a lot of great things about the culture."

Ceri Bowley, the Courage's chief soccer officer, added: "Erica is one of the most exciting young midfield talents in world football, combining outstanding technical quality with an exceptional mentality and a relentless desire to improve. What impressed us most throughout our recruitment process wasn't just her ability on the ball, but her courage to play forward, her intelligence between the lines and the intensity she brings in every phase of the game. Despite her age, she demonstrates maturity beyond her years and has consistently shown she can influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

"Our ambition is to build a team capable of competing for championships while developing the next generation of elite players, and Erica embodies that vision. We believe our environment, coaching and style of play will provide the ideal platform for her continued development and we're excited to support her journey as she takes the next step in her career. We're thrilled that Erica has chosen the Courage and we look forward to seeing the impact she'll make both now and in the years ahead."