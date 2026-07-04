'Very difficult to understand' - Lionel Scaloni boss criticises World Cup schedule as Argentina prepare for Egypt showdown after gruelling Cape Verde win

The 3-2 extra-time win against Cape Verde leaves the Albiceleste with just three days to prepare for the round-of-16 clash against Egypt on Tuesday. To make matters worse, they had to cancel their Saturday morning training session due to a storm hitting Miami.

Scaloni did not hold back in his assessment of the tournament's structure following Argentina's narrow victory. Despite coming away with a win, the manager was audibly frustrated by the lack of recovery time afforded to his players compared to the earlier stages of the competition.

Speaking to the press after the match, Scaloni questioned the logic behind the calendar: "What comes from now on? Now to rest. I don't know how the World Cup is made but we have had six days and now we have three and a half. When you need the rest the most, you have the least. It's a very difficult thing to understand, it should have started gradually. But oh well, that's the way it is."