AFP
'Truly spectacular' - Lionel Messi reflects on World Cup top scorer record and explains why penalty miss may have helped Argentina to Austria win
A record-breaking night in Dallas
The Argentine captain produced another timeless performance at the 2026 World Cup, scoring a brace that saw him surpass Miroslav Klose's long-standing record. After a tense opening, Messi finally broke the deadlock and later added a second in the dying moments to move into a league of his own as the most prolific finisher in the history of the tournament.
Reflecting on the achievement and the team's progression to the knockout stages, Messi claimed a deserved double in the dying seconds to cap off a historic individual display.
"The truth is, I am very happy for the win above all," the 38-year-old told reporters. "It was a very important, very tough, and hard-fought victory. It gives us peace of mind for what is to come. This is the World Cup; all games are very equal and very intense."
- GOAL
The silver lining of a penalty miss
Despite the historic nature of his two goals, the night could have been even more productive for the No.10. Messi saw a first-half penalty go wide of the target after a stuttered approach, but the veteran forward suggested that the miss might have actually worked in Argentina's favour by keeping the intensity of the match high until the final whistle.
"The truth is that it is spectacular how it happened," Messi admitted when discussing the record. "Today I had the penalty that I could have increased the score with, but if I had made the penalty, perhaps I wouldn't have reached the other two either. You never know, but I'm happy with the result, the participation, and the work of the team."
Preparation for the knockout rounds
With six points from their opening two matches in Group J, the defending champions have already secured their path to the round of 32. Messi emphasised that while the team always aim for perfection, having the luxury of a dead-rubber final group game will allow Lionel Scaloni’s squad a much-needed period of recovery in a gruelling tournament schedule.
"It was in our plans to have the two victories," Messi explained. "It wasn't going to be easy because they are very equal matches and nobody gives anything away. It's true that they didn't hurt us, it was a very difficult match, we had to play very fast and at times we did. The important thing was the classification. We are Argentina and we are going to look for matches against any opponent."
- AFP
Messi eyeing more World Cup joy
As Messi pursues a second consecutive world title in what is his sixth World Cup appearance, he noted the special atmosphere surrounding the camp. The bond between the players and the traveling Albiceleste support remains a driving force as they look to navigate the long road toward the final.
"When this group gets together, they enjoy being together, the day-to-day, seeing the people like this, giving them this type of joy," the captain said. "Thank God we have already been able to give them several and we will try to continue in this dynamic, this harmony with the people. As I just said, it's step by step. It's long, it's difficult, and we prepare as we prepare for every game. I live it specially as I always lived it, I enjoy playing and having a good time on the pitch."