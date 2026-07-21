‘Unfair’ questions of Lionel Messi addressed by Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly after quiet 2026 World Cup final appearance from the Argentine GOAT

Ganguly has urged football fans and critics alike to maintain perspective when evaluating Messi’s international career following the 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain.

The Inter Miami superstar found himself on the periphery of the contest as a disciplined Spanish side restricted Argentina’s creative sparks, leading some to question the 39-year-old’s impact on the grandest stage.

“Lionel Messi’s legacy should never be judged on the basis of a single match,” Ganguly stated during a recent media interaction. “We must always remember that he is a human being, and no one performs at the same level every day. There will be off days. Evaluating his entire career based on one final or one performance is simply unfair.”