Revealed: Why Lionel Messi gave ‘calm down, forget everything’ speech to Argentina team-mates ahead of World Cup final - with insider reacting to conspiracy theories

To clear the air, Carlos Mac Allister, the father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, reached out to his son to get the inside track on what really happened. Speaking to Radio La Red as quoted by La Nacion, Carlos admitted that even he was concerned by the tone of the speech. The former Boca Juniors player revealed that his son quickly dismissed any talk of controversy or hidden agendas within the camp. According to Alexis, Messi was purely focused on the tactical execution required to break down a high-pressing Spanish side.

"I texted Alexis: 'Hey, what happened in the locker room? Did something happen?' I was just as worried. If I was worried, thinking that if something had happened my son would have told me right away, imagine how everyone else felt!," Carlos revealed.

"He told me no, that they were talking about going out to play, in the football sense, about playing, passing, rotating, creating triangles, not kicking the ball high, not giving away possession. That's what they were referring to. Then a lot of doubts started to arise. These days, also because of that post that was made, many people write to me and some people have said this to me."