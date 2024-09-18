Messi-Aguero 2022Getty Images
Richard Martin

EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Messi's chances of returning to Europe shot down by close friend Sergio Aguero as ex-Man City star insists Inter Miami talisman has 'earned the right' to choose when he retires

Sergio Aguero has dismissed the idea that Lionel Messi could make a return to Europe and believes he will end his career at Inter Miami.

  • Inter Miami star unlikely to return to Europe
  • Barcelona legend left PSG in May 2023
  • Aguero says Messi has 'no need' to go back
