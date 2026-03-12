Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ready to compete with Juventus for Man City star's signature in summer transfer window

Goretzka has already confirmed he will leave Bayern when his contract expires in June. The German international is eager for a new challenge, stating: "I would be tempted to have an experience abroad: perhaps it is my last chance". This admission has put Juventus on high alert, though they face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are reportedly the player’s dream destination.

While the Premier League remains a threat, Juve are banking on the project under Luciano Spalletti to lure the 31-year-old to Serie A. Goretzka’s current salary of nearly €7m net per year is within reach for the Bianconeri, provided they can offload other high earners.