AFP
Lionel Messi scores stunner but Inter Miami denied victory as Nashville SC salvage late draw in Eastern Conference showdown
Stoppage time equaliser stuns
Surridge broke through Miami's back line to finish Andy Najar's pass in the fourth minute before a dangerous Messi corner deflected in off Reed Baker-Whiting. The Argentine then found the bottom corner from 20 yards after linking up with Rodrigo De Paul past the hour mark. However, Surridge struck again from close range deep into stoppage time to punish poor marking and force a 2-2 draw.
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Messi nears century milestone
The goal was Messi's 99th in all competitions for Miami, moving him to 19 league strikes and clear at the top of the MLS Golden Boot race. The 39-year-old had already struck the woodwork earlier in the half during a lively attacking display. However, his individual contribution was ultimately undermined by another late defensive slip from the hosts.
Title gap remains wide
The result leaves Miami with just one win from their last nine matches across all competitions. Guillermo Hoyos' side remain second in the Eastern Conference on 45 points from 25 matches, but they missed a golden chance to reel in the leaders. Nashville head home with their comfortable nine-point cushion at the summit completely preserved.
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Cup final showdown awaits
Miami must immediately reset as they take on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday. The fixture offers an immediate chance at silverware before incoming head coach Kily Gonzalez takes the reins once his work permit is cleared. Nashville return to league action next Saturday when they host Chicago Fire.
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