VIDEO: Lionel Messi hugged and lifted by Jhohan Romana on Inter Miami return following father's death

Messi enjoyed a bizarre yet touching moment upon his return to action for Inter Miami in the 2026 Leagues Cup. Facing Mexican outfit Club Leon, the Argentine superstar found himself at the centre of an unusual on-pitch interaction.

During a second-half attack, Messi attempted to drive past Leon defender Romana with a trademark dribble. The Colombian centre-back successfully stopped the forward before wrapping his arms around Messi, lifting him completely off the turf, and placing him back down with a wide smile.