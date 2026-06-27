Lionel Messi dropped for next Argentina game as Lionel Scaloni opts to give team-mates a chance to shine

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Scaloni explained why he had decided to reveal his plans. He confirmed Messi would still be involved but stressed the importance of rewarding the rest of the squad.

"Lionel Messi will be on the bench, but I'm telling you because it's you," Scaloni told reporters. "Messi will most likely play the second half. It's a decision primarily made so that his teammates can also get playing time. We'll see how many minutes."

Scaloni also outlined the thinking behind his rotation policy, saying: "The lads who are going to play tomorrow deserve to play. They're part of the squad, and a large part of everything that's been done is for them, so even though they're not getting to play, they're still there. My hope as the coach is that the team plays the same way, even if the players are different."