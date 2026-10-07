End of an era! Emotional Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as legend calls time on international career

Lionel Messi concluded his extraordinary international career with Argentina on Tuesday evening after more than two decades representing the senior national team. The 39-year-old forward scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium, bringing an end to a journey that yielded 207 caps and 125 goals.

The historic appearance marked his final match in front of his home supporters.

His international career concluded as Argentina's all-time top scorer and appearance holder.