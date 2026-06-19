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'He's never going to be Lionel Messi!' - Cristiano Ronaldo a 'hindrance' to Portugal as Roberto Martinez urged to make World Cup bench call
Portugal left frustrated after opening draw
Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign began with a setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Houston. Joao Neves gave Roberto Martinez's side an early lead, but Yoane Wissa equalised before half-time to earn the African nation a share of the points.
The result leaves Portugal under pressure in Group K, with tougher challenges still to come. The draw also reignited debate over Ronaldo's role in the team after the captain struggled to influence proceedings. The Al-Nassr forward, appearing at a record-extending sixth World Cup, failed to register a shot on target and missed two clear chances as Portugal were unable to find a winner.
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Bothroyd calls for Ronaldo to accept reduced role
Former England striker Bothroyd delivered a strong assessment of Ronaldo's display while speaking on Sky Sports. He argued that Portugal would benefit if the veteran accepted a place on the bench and was used as an impact substitute.
"Have to be honest, I think if Ronaldo is a team player, I think he should step down and understand that he has to be a player that comes off the bench as an impact player," Bothroyd said. "Is he ever going to do that? Nope, I don’t think he is. And that’s my point."
Bothroyd also questioned Ronaldo's continued pursuit of comparisons with Lionel Messi and suggested it was affecting Portugal's collective balance.
"I look at Ronaldo and… the Ronaldo faithful are going to hate me today, but it looks like it’s all about him, yeah? You know, and he’s always chasing Messi all the time," he added. "He’s never going to be Messi, but what he has throughout his career, he’s made the absolute most out of his career… But right now he’s becoming more of a hindrance for Portugal than help, and I think that’s where Martinez is going wrong."
Martinez remains firmly behind his captain
Despite criticism from outside the camp, Martinez has shown no sign of changing course. The Portugal boss defended his decision to keep Ronaldo on the pitch against DR Congo and stressed the importance of the forward's experience when matches are finely balanced.
"It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez told reporters after the match. "For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important.
"The way that he attracts defenders is important, the way that we can use the space is important. And every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."
Pressure rises ahead of decisive group matches
Portugal now head into their second Group K match against Uzbekistan knowing that another slip-up could seriously damage their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. The pressure on Martinez to find the right attacking balance is likely to intensify if performances do not improve. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has attempted to stay positive, telling supporters on social media that the tournament is "far from over" despite the disappointing start.
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