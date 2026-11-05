Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement from international football. The behind-the-scenes detail proved even more intriguing. According to reports in the Portuguese press, the national team captain never bothered to inform his coach Jorge Jesus of the decision that brought him to the brink of ending his career in his country's shirt.
Portuguese newspaper "Record" claim Ronaldo told Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, of his decision without ever contacting Jesus or letting him know he would not return to represent the national team. The snub lays bare just how tense relations between the two parties have become in recent times.