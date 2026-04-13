Liam Rosenior offers insight into Chelsea's 'detailed' summer transfer plans as he highlights three squad weaknesses

The upcoming transfer window, which opens on June 15, presents significant challenges as World Cup commitments are expected to complicate negotiations for several international targets. Furthermore, Chelsea’s spending power remains contingent on qualifying for Europe to loosen Profit and Sustainability (PSR) constraints through increased revenue.

Reflecting on the club's clarity regarding their summer objectives, Rosenior added: “They're all things that we're in talks in and we know what we want to improve and we know where we want to improve in the summer.”