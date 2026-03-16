Liam Rosenior to be sacked ALREADY?! Chelsea board have 'serious concerns' about Blues boss & could shockingly change manager yet again

While there has been no official statement from the club, the internal narrative suggests that a split is forming regarding the manager's future. Reports indicate that several key decision-makers believe Rosenior may not be in the dugout by the start of next season. This internal pressure is being amplified by the vocal frustration of the fanbase, who are growing weary of the constant managerial turnover. The "serious concerns" mentioned by club insiders with the Sky Sports report focus on a perceived lack of progress in playing style and the team's inability to secure results against their direct rivals in the race for Champions League qualification.