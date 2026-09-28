Liam Gallagher claims to have inside information on Manchester City legal verdict after secret high-level talks

The acclaimed musician and die-hard Citizens supporter shared his claims on social media platform X, claiming to have spoken directly with a high-ranking football figure. Leaking the sanction he expects the Etihad hierarchy to face, Gallagher wrote: "If we lose our appeal which we won't we'll be getting a FINE and TRANSFER BAN and that's it so all."

Seeking to calm anxious City supporters awaiting the official verdict, the Oasis frontman added: "Hush it up."