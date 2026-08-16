AFP
LFCTV forced to issue an on-air apology after showing horrific Como player injury against Liverpool
Nasty injury overshadows training ground draw
According to the Express, Liverpool played two matches in a single day against newly promoted Serie A side Como on Sunday. The first encounter, a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, ended in a 0-0 draw. Liverpool fielded an experienced line-up including Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa, and Kostas Tsimikas.
However, the 70-minute match was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident involving Dossena. The 27-year-old fell awkwardly on his hand after challenging for an aerial duel with James McConnell and Will Wright. Dossena stayed down on the turf, and a close-up camera shot quickly revealed that he had suffered a severely dislocated finger, leaving the commentators and the viewing audience in shock.
- Getty Images Sport
Commentators react to gruesome dislocated finger
The graphic nature of the injury was broadcast live on LFCTV, prompting immediate reactions from the commentary team. Lead commentator John Bradley was quick to notice the severity of the situation as the medical team prepared to intervene.
Bradley said: "That's a nasty landing. We might need a little stoppage here to get the medical team on. Well yes there you go, he's dislocated his finger." Co-commentator Natashia Dowie was equally taken aback by the gruesome visual of the dislocated digit, simply adding: "Woah that's not nice."
The broadcast captured the uncomfortable reality of professional sports injuries, leaving the production team scrambling to address the live audience who had just witnessed the horrifying close-up.
Official channel issues live broadcast apology
Realising that the graphic images might have distressed viewers watching the friendly match from home, LFCTV commentator Steve Hunter felt compelled to issue a formal apology live on air. Hunter continued: "Apologies if you are just trying to have your lunch or if you're in, who knows, San Diego having a very early breakfast. Sometimes you just see things that make you squirm."
Despite the frightening appearance of the dislocated finger and the brief stoppage in play, Dossena showed remarkable resilience. The centre-back was promptly bandaged up by the Como medical staff and remarkably played on for the remaining six minutes of the shortened training ground encounter, ensuring the Italian team kept a clean sheet.
- Getty Images Sport
What is next for Liverpool and Como?
Following this gruelling double-header against Cesc Fabregas and his squad, Liverpool will now turn their full attention to the upcoming Premier League campaign. Meanwhile, Como will monitor the recovery of Dossena closely as they prepare for their highly anticipated return to top-flight Italian football, hoping he avoids any long-term issues.
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