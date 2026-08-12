Lewis-Skelly is determined to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal despite interest from Man Utd and Chelsea

Lewis-Skelly has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal during pre-season, starting their last two friendly matches as they prepare for the Community Shield on Sunday.

The midfielder endured a difficult campaign last year, falling behind Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in the defensive pecking order. However, Lewis-Skelly has recently found form in his natural central midfield position, giving Arsenal food for thought.

While the club previously considered selling Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to raise £100 million, his impressive recent performances have complicated matters. Despite the intense competition, Lewis-Skelly remains determined to establish himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta this season.