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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Lewandowski warns Barcelona: Real Madrid have become stronger with Mourinho

R. Lewandowski
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Poland
Spain

Robert Lewandowski, the Chicago Fire striker, has admitted that Real Madrid have grown stronger under their new Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

The former Barcelona star told AS newspaper: "Real Madrid have become stronger now with the new signings and with Mourinho, but I always stand alongside Barcelona."

The Polish striker turned to the drop in goals this summer that followed his own departure, Rashford's return to Manchester United and the sale of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Last season we scored 65 goals, but Barcelona know how to work right to the end," Lewandowski explained.

Looking ahead to the new season and the Champions League, the Chicago Fire player believes this campaign could look very different.

"This stage could be different for the team compared to last season, because it has many players of quality, in addition to new signings," he said.

He stressed: "I think the Champions League represents a dream for Barcelona, but it is going through a stage in which players who were very young two or three years ago now have experience. There are eight players who were world champions. This is something special for them, and also for Spain. In the end, I hope Barcelona try, win, and are able to celebrate the Champions League."

Barcelona, he insisted, belong among the frontrunners. "Barcelona are one of the candidates to win, alongside two or three other teams. In Europe, it does not matter how you play at the start of the season, what matters is maintaining the level throughout the rest of the year. I hope that in the end we can talk about Barcelona and the number of titles they have won."

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  • Seattle Sounders FC v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    Moving from Europe to the United States is a big step

    On his new chapter in the American league, he explained: "There are many Poles in the United States, and in every match I see a lot of them, which is something special for me. I feel good; at first you need some time to adapt, not just to the city but to the country as well."

    "Moving from Europe to the United States is a big step, and it is not like the step I made from Germany to Spain," he added. "At first it is more difficult, but my family and I are very happy with the city, with the team, and with my team-mates."

    He signed off: "Now we have time to prepare and work better. We have played many consecutive matches without a preparation period, and I need time to train. I need to stop for a little while, and I hope to be in better shape over the coming weeks."

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