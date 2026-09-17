'The tunnel was a lake!' – Why Levante vs Athletic Bilbao was dramatically called off minutes before kick-off

Athletic Bilbao returned home without playing after their La Liga matchday 6 fixture against Levante was postponed minutes before the scheduled 9:30 pm kick-off. Heavy downpours in Valencia left the pitch at the Ciutat de Valencia completely waterlogged.

Following official pitch inspections by LaLiga representatives and match referee Alejandro Quintero, authorities ruled the playing surface unplayable.

"It has been determined that the pitch does not meet the required conditions for the match to be played, and therefore the decision has been made to postpone the game," the official club statement confirmed.



