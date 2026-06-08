Amid the public debate surrounding Sané's selection—bolstered by Lennart Karl's injury and his goal in the friendly against the USA at the start of the tournament, giving him a real chance of securing a starting place in the German national team—the DFB captain told *kicker* that Sané's call-up to Julian Nagelsmann's squad was "well deserved".
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"Leroy's only problem is actually a good thing!" Ilkay Gündogan sticks up for the much-criticised Sane ahead of the World Cup
"Leroy's season mirrored mine: it was turbulent, with its share of highs and lows. What matters most is that he not only started well but also finished strongly, repeatedly pulling himself out of tough spots. I know how hard he works; he absolutely deserves to be here," explained Gündogan.
Nevertheless, the midfielder identified "Leroy's only problem": "He sometimes lets his frustration show a bit too obviously when things don't go 100 per cent right in a match." Gündogan added that this is "actually a positive thing". "In fact, it shows he cares and is mostly frustrated with himself."
Sane's inclusion in the squad raised eyebrows among German fans and experts. As Gündogan noted, the 30-year-old had a mixed season at Galatasaray Istanbul, contributing 16 goals in 43 competitive matches. Yet his goal tally in the comparatively weaker Süper Lig did not meet Nagelsmann's expectations, and he even lost his place in the Galatasaray starting line-up at one point.
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DFB squad: Sane is likely to start against Curaçao
A look at the numbers, however, shows that Sane's claim to have "finished the season strongly" holds only to a point. After receiving a red card in the Istanbul derby on matchday 25, he provided only two goals or assists in seven outings as his side claimed the title, although he completed the full 90 minutes in most of those fixtures. The former Bayern and Schalke winger then impressed as a substitute in March's friendly against Ghana, setting up Deniz Undav's 2-1 winner.
Against the USA on Saturday he followed up a below-par display by netting the winner, and with Karl now ruled out, Sane is expected to start on the right against Curaçao on Sunday. Should Nagelsmann opt for a classic right-winger, VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling is ready to step in, while Assan Ouedraogo, Karl's replacement, prefers the central midfield. Alternatively, Kai Havertz, a certain starter, could shift to the right, opening space in the attack for either Deniz Undav or Nick Woltemade.
Leroy Sané: Performance data and statistics for the German national team
Games 76 goals Goals 17 assists Assists 11