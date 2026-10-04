AFP
'I have the energy to play another match' - Boca Juniors starlet Leonel Flores opens up on remarkable 24-hour marathon for club and country
Teenager completes exhausting dual commitments
Flores etched his name into South American football folklore after representing Boca and the Argentina national team in under 24 hours. Following his senior international debut against Bolivia on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old winger netted a decisive brace for El Xeneize against Union de Santa Fe at La Bombonera on Friday evening. Without any meaningful recovery time, he immediately rejoined Lionel Scaloni's squad to feature in a comprehensive 7-0 rout of Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday night.
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Flores dismisses fears over fatigue
Following his latest appearance, Flores brushed aside any lingering concerns regarding physical burnout. Speaking in comments quoted by TyC Sports, the winger stated: "I'm 19 years old, it's no big deal. I have the energy to play another match if possible, plus I love doing it. I prefer that over sitting out for too long."
Addressing the whirlwind experience of featuring across consecutive days, the youngster added: "Obviously, it's crazy - I played yesterday and I played today. I'm 19, it's not a big thing. It wasn't discussed beforehand; however long he wants to play me, whether he plays me or not, just being here makes me happy."
Rising winger showcases dazzling potential
Flores carried immense momentum into the international camp after his quickfire double at La Bombonera extended Boca's unbeaten streak to 16 matches, lifting Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side to second in Torneo Clausura Zone A.
Retaining that sharp edge when replacing Gianluca Prestianni at half-time against Burkina Faso, the teenager terrorised defenders down the left flank and helped craft the final two goals. His fearless display underlined a maturity well beyond his years, proving he can shoulder heavy responsibilities for both club and country on the biggest stage.
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Demanding schedule tests rising prospect
Argentina wrap up their October international window on Tuesday, October 6, with a momentous friendly against Benin at the Monumental that serves as Messi's national-team farewell. Flores will look to cap a dream week by sharing the pitch with his iconic captain before rejoining Boca for their domestic campaign. Balancing international commitments with Boca's pursuit of the Torneo Clausura knockout rounds will test the teenager's physical resilience as he continues his rapid ascent.
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