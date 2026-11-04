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Nico Paz ComoGetty
Emanuele Tramacere
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Lens-Como live: latest team news and a selection dilemma for Fabregas

Champions League
Como
Lens
Lens vs Como

Follow Lens-Como, matchday four of the Champions League league phase.

Next matches
RCL

RCL

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

COM

COM

Como are dreaming of Champions League success again after their 4-1 win over Manchester United. They travel to France to face Lens looking to keep flying high in the 2026/2027 league phase standings. The predictions favour Cesc Fabregas's side for the 21:00 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, and the table backs them up: Como are 2 points behind eighth-placed Bayern Munich. Lens, meanwhile, have just three points and arrive after two consecutive defeats that have sent them tumbling out of the play-off places.

Lens-Como

Scorers: -

  • Lens-Como: probable line-ups

    Lens (3-4-3): Risser; Todibo, Baidoo, Anton; Aguilar, Cuisance, Haidara, Udol; Kadile, Ivanović, Thauvin. Coach: Cahuzac.

    Como (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Milla, Perrone; Da Cunha, Nico Paz, Baturina; Douvikas. Coach: Fabregas.

  • Goals and highlights

    0' The match kicks off at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium at 21:00.

    Follow the stats and minute-by-minute commentary here.

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Next matches
RCL

RCL

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

COM

COM