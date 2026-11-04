Next matches RCL Champions League 15:00 COM Watch

Como are dreaming of Champions League success again after their 4-1 win over Manchester United. They travel to France to face Lens looking to keep flying high in the 2026/2027 league phase standings. The predictions favour Cesc Fabregas's side for the 21:00 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, and the table backs them up: Como are 2 points behind eighth-placed Bayern Munich. Lens, meanwhile, have just three points and arrive after two consecutive defeats that have sent them tumbling out of the play-off places.

Lens-Como

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