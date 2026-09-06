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Ahmad Salah

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Length of absence shocking: El Kaabi undergoes successful surgery

NFC Volos vs Olympiacos
NFC Volos
Olympiacos
Super League
A. El Kaabi
Greece
Morocco

Announcement of the terrifying injury diagnosis

Moroccan star Ayoub El Kaabi, striker for Greek side Olympiacos, came through a successful operation on Sunday morning to treat a fracture in his left leg.

The injury struck in the 43rd minute of Olympiacos' clash with Volos in the third round of the Greek league on Saturday. El Kaabi stretched to reach the ball ahead of the goalkeeper, who lunged at it with great force. The power of the collision left the Moroccan with a horrific injury.

El Kaabi was in severe pain, alarming everyone inside the stadium. Doctors rushed on before he was quickly loaded into an ambulance, given the critical condition he was in.

  • 1Final diagnosis: broken leg

    The Greek website Sportal said: "The Moroccan international striker suffered a fracture in the bones (the tibia and fibula) of his left leg, shortly before the end of the first half of the match between Olympiacos and Volos (1-1) in the third round of the top flight."

    It went on: "The surgery was carried out in Athens by Olympiacos's doctor, Christos Theos, and his medical team, and it was completed successfully."

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  • 2Ayoub El Kaabi's expected absence period

    The Greek website Protothema said: "As for the duration of his absence, it is estimated that Ayoub El Kaabi will need to stay away from sporting competitions for a period of between 6 and 7 months."

    The report added that "the exact duration of his absence from the pitch depends greatly on his body's response to treatment and rehabilitation".

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  • 3The rehabilitation period begins today

    According to the Greek website Sport 24, "Olympiacos stated in an official statement that the surgery was carried out smoothly by the team's chief doctor, Christos Theos, and his team at the B. Valeriou clinic, part of the Athens Medical Centre."

    It explained: "The post-surgery period is proceeding according to the plan laid out. Furthermore, the red and white side reported that the rehabilitation period begins today, with the aim of El Kaabi's gradual, safe and full return to competitive activity."

    Read also: After El Kaabi's horrific injury: Volos goalkeeper apologises

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Olympiacos
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NFC Volos
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