Left out of the squad again? Manager hints at summer transfer for FC Bayern's top target

Instead, the 25-year-old's ongoing thoughts of a move are also said to be a factor in Howe's planning. As a result, Gordon could again be left out of the Magpies' squad for the match against the London side.

"At this stage of the season, our focus naturally turns partly to next year. Anthony has only just returned from injury; I think the team played well in his absence," the Newcastle manager explained.

When asked whether Gordon's limited game time reflected the club's plans for next season, Howe confirmed, "Yes, our focus is already partly on the future."