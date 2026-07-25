Leeds and Ajax in competition to sign ex-Borussia Dortmund star in free transfer

Leeds United are firmly in the hunt to secure the services of Brandt, with Sky Sports reporting the club now stepping up their efforts to bring the former Borussia Dortmund man to Elland Road. The German international is available on a free transfer after his contract with the Bundesliga side expired, making him one of the most sought-after creative talents currently on the market. While Ajax have also registered their interest, the prospect of moving to England appears to have given the Whites a significant edge in negotiations.

The interest from West Yorkshire is not merely speculative. According to Sky Sports journalist Luca Bendoni, a three-year contract proposal has already been placed on the table for the midfielder. This move represents a massive showing of ambition from Leeds, who are looking to bolster their technical quality as they prepare for a gruelling campaign. It is understood that the player’s father and agent, Jurgen, visited the club’s Thorp Arch training ground earlier this month to assess the facilities and discuss the project in person.







