Why Leeds were right to take Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer ‘risk’ - with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink telling the Whites when they will be able to start dreaming about Europe

Thomas Tuchel has turned to DCL once more, with his performances at club level proving impossible to ignore. Leeds snapped the 29-year-old up as a free agent and returned him to his Yorkshire roots after seeing a nine-year spell on Merseyside brought to a close.

Inevitable questions were asked of Calvert-Lewin’s ability to stay fit, given his injury record at Everton, but he has been a model of consistency under Daniel Farke. So much trust is being placed in him that no money was spent on another goal-getter during the last transfer window.

Some have questioned the thinking there, with Leeds gambling on their No.9 steering clear of the treatment table, but Hasselbaink can understand why the Whites are prepared to be patient.

The former Leeds striker, who was speaking courtesy of MrQ, told GOAL when asked about the decision not to bring another forward into Elland Road: “It is a risk. But what they have done well is the availability of Calvert-Lewin.

“The other thing is there has to be one available that you fancy. And if there is nobody that you really fancy, it's better not to go and get one and wait until you have got the right one. So you can see it from both sides.”