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US Lecce v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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Lecce vs Monza, where to watch the match and live broadcast: channel, timing, line-ups

Lecce vs Monza
Serie A
Lecce
Monza

Battle to escape the bottom

Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce are searching for a way back after two straight defeats, beaten without scoring by Roma and Cagliari. Having faced Cagliari and opened the campaign against Venezia, the Puglia side now meet Ivan Juric's Monza in another direct clash.

Juric, stuck on a single point after the draw with Parma, recalls Varela up front. The forward has scored twice in the competition so far. Robinson looks set to feature in the playmaking role after his Coppa Italia goal, lining up alongside Colpani. Thorkelsson could make his first appearances in goal.

Stolic keeps his place up top for Lecce, with Pierotti and Montero either side of him. In midfield, Ilic makes his first start from the off.



  • Lecce vs Monza: broadcasting channel and live stream

    The match: Lecce-Monza

    The date: Sunday 13 September 2026

    The time: 15.00

    The broadcasting channel: stc

    Live stream: stc

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  • Expected line-ups for Lecce v Monza

    Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Ilic, Njoum, Coulibaly; Pierotti, Stolic, Monteiro.

    Monza (3-4-2-1): Turnquist; Kouadio, Lucchesi, Carboni; Birindelli, Folorunsho, Akinsanmiro, Mangas; Robinson, Colpani; Varela.

  • Where to watch the Lecce v Monza match

    The Italian league match between Lecce and Monza will be broadcast live on television via stc through the app on compatible smart TVs, or using video game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), TIMVISION Box, or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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  • Where to watch Lecce v Monza live

    Lecce-Monza will also be available via live streaming on devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers thanks to stc, by downloading the app or logging in to the platform's official website.

Serie A
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
Monza crest
Monza
MON