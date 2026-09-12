Lecce vs Monza, where to watch the match and live broadcast: channel, timing, line-ups

Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce are searching for a way back after two straight defeats, beaten without scoring by Roma and Cagliari. Having faced Cagliari and opened the campaign against Venezia, the Puglia side now meet Ivan Juric's Monza in another direct clash.

Juric, stuck on a single point after the draw with Parma, recalls Varela up front. The forward has scored twice in the competition so far. Robinson looks set to feature in the playmaking role after his Coppa Italia goal, lining up alongside Colpani. Thorkelsson could make his first appearances in goal.

Stolic keeps his place up top for Lecce, with Pierotti and Montero either side of him. In midfield, Ilic makes his first start from the off.







