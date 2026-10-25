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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-ATALANTAAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Lecce-Juventus 0-2 LIVE: Douglas Luiz!

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Follow Lecce-Juventus, a match in the eighth round of Serie A

Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three points that both sides badly need. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.


At home, Eusebio Di Francesco's side have lost three key starters in three days, Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti, but are looking to maintain their good form. A win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat" (in CEO Carnevali's words), while Juventus have gone two league games without a win. They have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury and come into the match after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.


Lecce-Juventus 0-2

Goalscorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)



  • Goals and highlights

    41' GOAL - Woltemade controls a fine ball, settles it and sends Juventus forward again. Kolo Muani plays it wide to Gatti, who lays it straight off to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the area. His first-time right-footed shot across goal beats an unconvincing Falcone with the help of the far post.


    36' CHANCE - Douglas Luiz slides a through ball to Kolo Muani. He gets away from Tiago Gabriel, controls it on his chest and turns, but drags his right-footed shot across goal wide from a slightly wide position.


    29' GOAL - Douglas Luiz catches the Lecce defensive line by surprise with a delivery from a set-piece routine. McKennie runs from an onside position, forgotten by Veiga, and stretches to get just enough of a touch, untidy as it is, to beat Falcone.


    25' - Lecce break well, moving the ball from right to left to Fatah near the corner of the penalty area. The Swede cuts onto his right foot, beats Kalulu and curls a shot well over Vicario's goal.


    5' - Woltemade sends Kolo Muani through. He reaches the byline and crosses into the middle for the German striker, who miscues the ball and cannot get a shot away.


    1' CHANCE - Vicario takes a huge risk, waiting far too long to clear with his feet. When he finally does, N'Dri stretches to block it. The ball is intercepted and the clearance goes behind, fortunately for the Juventus goalkeeper.


    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare at 18:00


    Information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here

  • Lecce-Juventus: match details

    Lecce-Juventus 0-2


    Scorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Dramé, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Guebbels, Fatah.

    Substitutes: Bleve, Borbei, Dembelé, Ndaba, Siebert, Fofana, Stulic, Gandelman, Jean, Esteban, Gorter, Scott, Monteiro.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, McKennie, Cambiaso; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Kelly, Zhegrova, Boga, Alajbegovic, Rugani, Sarr, Cabal.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee: Maresca

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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