Lecce-Juventus 0-2 LIVE: Douglas Luiz!

Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three points that both sides badly need. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.
At home, Eusebio Di Francesco's side have lost three key starters in three days, Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti, but are looking to maintain their good form. A win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat" (in CEO Carnevali's words), while Juventus have gone two league games without a win. They have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury and come into the match after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.
Lecce-Juventus 0-2
Goalscorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)