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US Lecce v Bologna FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Lecce, Ilic sidelined: medical report and recovery timeline

Lecce
I. Ilic
Serie A

Injury for the Salentini midfielder

A blow for Lecce: Ilic went off during the first half against Bologna and had an MRI scan this morning. The scan revealed a rectus femoris injury in his left thigh. Its grade has not been specified, so his recovery time remains unclear. He could be out for at least two weeks, but a deeper injury could keep him off the pitch longer.



  • The Salento club's statement: "U.S. Lecce announce that player Ivan Ilić underwent an MRI scan at the Studio Radiologico 'Quarta Colosso' in Lecce, which revealed an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh".

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UDI

UDI

Serie A

18 Oct 2026

LEC

LEC