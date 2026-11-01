Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
US Lecce v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Lecce-Genoa 1-2 live: Maleh pulls one back with a deflected free-kick. Stulic’s 2-2 equaliser ruled out

Lecce
Genoa
Lecce vs Genoa
Serie A

Follow Lecce-Genoa, a match in the 10th round of Serie A

Next matches
TOR

TOR

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

GEN

GEN

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

MIL

MIL

Lecce host Genoa at the Stadio Via del Mare in the capital of Salento at 6pm on Sunday, in the penultimate match of matchday 10 of Serie A 2026/27. Eusebio Di Francesco's side arrive after a heavy defeat in Frosinone and amid an injury crisis. They need vital points in their fight to avoid relegation. Daniele De Rossi's Genoa, meanwhile, have bounced back with an emphatic 2-0 home win over Juventus, but have yet to pick up a point away from home.

LECCE-GENOA 1-2

SCORERS: 11' Osmajic (G), 28' Messias (G), Maleh (L)

  • Lecce-Genoa: match details

    Lecce-Genoa 1-2

    Scorers: 11' Osmajic (G), 28' Messias (G), 39' Maleh (L)

    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Gorter, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Stulic, Monteiro. Manager: Di Francesco

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Østigård, Vásquez; Ellertsson, Frendrup, Wiafe, Traore, El Shaarawy; Messias, Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi

    Referee: Marchetti

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    45+2' GOAL DISALLOWED - Gallo breaks down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between the defender and the goalkeeper. Stulic gets his right foot to the ball, but his effort hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes his arm, held against his body, and goes in. Marchetti initially awards the goal but rules it out after a VAR check because the handball immediately preceded it.

    39' GOAL - Lecce win a free-kick on the edge of the area. Maleh steps up and curls a left-footed effort that deflects off Frendrup, wrong-footing Bijlow.

    29' GOAL - Another remarkable Genoa counter-attack: El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left and immediately sends Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian goes past him to the left and shoots at an empty goal. The ball slowly crosses the line before the defence can make a desperate intervention. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates to confirm the goal.

    21' CHANCE - What a mistake by El Shaarawy. Genoa break down the right on the counter. Messias reaches the area and draws Falcone off his line, but opts to pass rather than shoot. The ball reaches El Shaarawy at the far post, but he fires wide.

    11' GOAL - A bad mistake as Lecce try to play out gives Genoa the ball and sends Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries to cross, but his effort is blocked and the ball comes back to Messias. He crosses immediately, and Osmajic side-foots past Falcone from the middle of the area.

    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00.

    All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
TOR

TOR

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

GEN

GEN

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

MIL

MIL