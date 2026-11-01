Lecce-Genoa 1-2 live: Maleh pulls one back with a deflected free-kick. Stulic’s 2-2 equaliser ruled out

45+2' GOAL DISALLOWED - Gallo breaks down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between the defender and the goalkeeper. Stulic gets his right foot to the ball, but his effort hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes his arm, held against his body, and goes in. Marchetti initially awards the goal but rules it out after a VAR check because the handball immediately preceded it.

39' GOAL - Lecce win a free-kick on the edge of the area. Maleh steps up and curls a left-footed effort that deflects off Frendrup, wrong-footing Bijlow.

29' GOAL - Another remarkable Genoa counter-attack: El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left and immediately sends Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian goes past him to the left and shoots at an empty goal. The ball slowly crosses the line before the defence can make a desperate intervention. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates to confirm the goal.

21' CHANCE - What a mistake by El Shaarawy. Genoa break down the right on the counter. Messias reaches the area and draws Falcone off his line, but opts to pass rather than shoot. The ball reaches El Shaarawy at the far post, but he fires wide.

11' GOAL - A bad mistake as Lecce try to play out gives Genoa the ball and sends Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries to cross, but his effort is blocked and the ball comes back to Messias. He crosses immediately, and Osmajic side-foots past Falcone from the middle of the area.

0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00.

All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here