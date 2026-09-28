Rafael Leao played his part in Portugal's impressive win in Norway, denied a goal only by the crossbar. The former AC Milan man spoke after the match, as reported by Ojogo: "Jorge Jesus knows me and, in any role, I will give my all. I am sure he will help me make the most of my qualities. The manager has brought great defensive solidity. They had a lot of possession and we managed to stay compact in defence. It was exactly what we needed to make the difference in the big matches. Every time I go onto the pitch, I try to give my all. I did not have pre-season training, I am trying to reach my best physical condition, but I am always ready to help the team. We have players of the highest quality in the national team. All the players are ready and the manager is fielding them in positions where they can make the difference, like Joao Felix. I am happy, I care about him, he has taken a lot of criticism and now he is showing his quality and making the difference."