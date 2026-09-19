According to the statistics network "Opta", Marseille have lost 38 matches against Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions during the 21st century, against 13 wins and 12 draws. That tally of defeats is 15 more than they have suffered against any other opponent.

At home, Marseille have managed just one win in their last 13 league meetings with Paris Saint-Germain, alongside 3 draws and 9 defeats. That solitary victory came in the sides' most recent clash at the Vélodrome, a 1-0 win on 22 September 2025 that hands the hosts a lift heading into the new Classico.

Life has been grim for Marseille this season. They have lost three of their opening four league matches and won only one, leaving them at risk of a first-ever start of four defeats in their first five games in the top flight.

Three straight defeats in the competition set the backdrop to this fixture, the longest such run since April 2015. Under Marcelo Bielsa they lost four in a row back then, including a 3-2 home reverse to Paris Saint-Germain.

The grim numbers do not end with the results. Marseille have shipped 36 goals in the French league during 2026, the worst defensive record in the competition, level with Nice before the fifth round begins. They will hope to stem the bleeding against a Saint-Germain attack that, for all its threat, has not hit its usual heights this season either.