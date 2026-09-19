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FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP
Karim Malim
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Le Classique out of the ordinary: shocking numbers surround Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain

FEATURES
Luis Enrique
B. Genesio
M. Akliouche
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Spain
France
Morocco

An alarm bell rings for the title holder

French football turns its eyes to the Vélodrome tomorrow, Sunday. The stadium will stage a fiery meeting between Marseille and their guests Paris Saint-Germain in the eagerly awaited Le Classique, the fifth round of the league.

Plenty of striking figures surround the clash. Marseille have stumbled into it, while Paris Saint-Germain arrive in an unusual position: a negative goal difference, a rare sight since Qatar Sports Investments took over the Parisian club.

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  • FBL-EUR-C3-BESIKTAS-MARSEILLEAFP

    Parisian hoodoo and memories of the last victory

    According to the statistics network "Opta", Marseille have lost 38 matches against Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions during the 21st century, against 13 wins and 12 draws. That tally of defeats is 15 more than they have suffered against any other opponent.

    At home, Marseille have managed just one win in their last 13 league meetings with Paris Saint-Germain, alongside 3 draws and 9 defeats. That solitary victory came in the sides' most recent clash at the Vélodrome, a 1-0 win on 22 September 2025 that hands the hosts a lift heading into the new Classico.

    Life has been grim for Marseille this season. They have lost three of their opening four league matches and won only one, leaving them at risk of a first-ever start of four defeats in their first five games in the top flight.

    Three straight defeats in the competition set the backdrop to this fixture, the longest such run since April 2015. Under Marcelo Bielsa they lost four in a row back then, including a 3-2 home reverse to Paris Saint-Germain.

    The grim numbers do not end with the results. Marseille have shipped 36 goals in the French league during 2026, the worst defensive record in the competition, level with Nice before the fifth round begins. They will hope to stem the bleeding against a Saint-Germain attack that, for all its threat, has not hit its usual heights this season either.

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    Paris Saint-Germain: a rare figure

    Paris Saint-Germain have a goal difference of zero after their first four matches in the French league this season, having scored 6 goals and conceded the same number. Not since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011-2012 have they gone this deep into a campaign without a positive goal difference.

    The title holders travel well, though. They have lost only one of their last 8 away fixtures in the French league, winning five and drawing two. That sole defeat came against Paris FC by a score of 1-2 in the final round of last season, and their previous away loss outside the capital had come against Rennes by a score of 1-2 on 13 February.

    Marseille go into the match after losing to Paris FC by a score of 2-3 in their last home game in the French league. Not since October and November 2024 have they lost two home matches in a row in the top flight, when they went down three goals to nil to Paris Saint-Germain, then fell to Auxerre by a score of 1-3.

    One statistic makes this season stand out for Paris Saint-Germain. They have become only the second team in the twenty-first century to play four of their first five French league matches away from home in a single campaign, after Lorient in 2022-2023. It points to an unusual fixture schedule for the champions, who now need those away results to keep coming when they visit Marseille.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BRATISLAVAAFP

    A Parisian card that knows its way to Marseille's net

    The dominance goes beyond results and history. The two teams also sit top of the possession charts in the French league this season, with Paris Saint-Germain leading on 67.4% and Marseille following on 60.8%.

    Both clubs lead the way for passes per possession sequence too, PSG completing 5.5 to Marseille's 5.2. Those numbers lay bare a shared philosophy: build-up, possession and control of the tempo.

    Magnes Akliouche, a recent arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, carries a special memory against Marseille. He has scored three goals against them in the French league.

    That tally makes Marseille one of Akliouche's favourite victims, level with Rennes. The Classico hands him a fresh chance to keep tormenting his preferred opponent.

    Akliouche has racked up 396 minutes for the Parisian side across all competitions this season. Among the attacking players, only Desire Doue has played more, featuring for 399 minutes.

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    A historic test: a new chapter

    El Clasico carries double the significance for Bruno Genesio, whose record against Paris Saint-Germain is remarkable. Since his first appearance as a coach in the French league in January 2016, the Marseille manager has beaten PSG six times, at least two more than any other coach over the same period.

    Genesio's start at Marseille has been rough, though. He's lost three of his first four league games and now risks becoming only the second coach in the club's history to lose four of his first five in charge. Willy Kohut and André Gascard both managed that unwanted feat back in 1938.

    Luis Enrique, meanwhile, takes charge of PSG for the 182nd time. Across his previous 181 matches, the Spaniard has racked up 120 wins, 34 draws and 27 defeats.

    Stepping out for the Marseille Clasico, Enrique will overtake the number of games he oversaw at Barcelona and become the second most-experienced coach in PSG's history among those who have held the role. Only Luis Fernandez, with 244 matches, and Georges Peyroche, with 211, sit ahead of him.

    The French Clasico therefore arrives loaded with contrasting numbers. Marseille want to rescue their faltering start and protect the memory of their most recent home win over Paris, while the title holders are chasing an end to their unusual opening and a return to a positive goal difference. Both teams top the possession charts in the French league.

Ligue 1
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