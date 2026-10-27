Lazio, Zaccagni: “It felt like playing at home. The celebration was for my uncle”

Lazio forward Mattia Zaccagni told DAZN after the 6-2 away win over Sassuolo: "We're really pleased with how we've started this season. My celebration? It was for my uncle, who's going through a difficult time. But he'll definitely get through it. The fans? It felt like playing at home. When they're with us, our legs feel lighter. We miss them at home, and I told them that tonight too."