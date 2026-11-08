Lazio, Sutalo injured against Napoli: what happened

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Josip Sutalo, a defender born in 2000 who plays for Lazio, suffered an injury in the 33rd minute against Napoli at the Maradona. No official update has arrived yet, but there are concerns over a possible flexor muscle problem.
Josip Sutalo, a defender born in 2000 who plays for Lazio, suffered an injury in the 33rd minute against Napoli at the Maradona. No official update has arrived yet, but there are concerns over a possible flexor muscle problem.
To replace him, Rino Gattuso, the Lazio manager, brought on the Portuguese player born in 1999, Diogo Leite.
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