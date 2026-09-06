Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Gennaro GattusoGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Lazio, Gattuso: "At the Olimpico, without fans, it is a different sport"

Lazio
G. Gattuso

The Lazio manager speaks on the eve of the trip to Udine

Gennaro Gattuso, Lazio manager, spoke to Sky before tomorrow's away game at Udinese: "We did not start particularly well with the Coppa Italia match, but let's say it was a heavy blow. We paid for it, but we had the ability to react straight away."


"I would be hypocritical to say the atmosphere around the club does not weigh on us, he added, referring to the fans' strike at the stadium. It does weigh on us, that is a fact. Because you play in a beautiful stadium like the Olimpico and not have your fans supporting you, after a goal going under the curva or even hearing the whistles when things are going badly. I think that is normal, it is part of our job. It is the extra thing, football without fans is not football. It is another sport".

  • Finally: "We have to be good at this, I knew there would be these difficulties. The only way is to keep going, perform well and make sure we are ready. We hope that one day all this will end and the chance will come to embrace our fans again, and they will be able to help us. Right now there is little we can do, there is talk and their choice has to be respected because they are consistent. That is a fact. I can only accept it, with the dream that one day the Olimpico will be full of our fans."


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ