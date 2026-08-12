Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
grafica Icardi JuveGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Lazio, crazy Icardi idea: attempt for a free transfer coup

Lazio
M. Icardi
Transfers
Inter
Juventus
Galatasaray

An attempt for the former Inter player, still without a club and out of contract

Lazioare pushing hard in the transfer market as they look to meet Gennaro Gattuso's demands. With the deal for Davide Frattesi from Inter almost done, the Biancocelesti are also hunting for a proven goalscorer to strengthen the squad, and one former Inter striker stands out: Mauro Icardi

  • Still out and available on a free transfer

    Icardi is officially a free agent. The Argentine striker is without a contract after talks over a renewal of the deal that expired on 30 June with Galatasaray broke down, despite hopes right to the end of reaching an agreement. His wage demands, still far above the 10 million he earned in Turkey, held up the deal, and now the former Inter player is looking for a new club.

    • Advertisement

  • He trains alone amid one controversy after another

    Icardi is keeping himself fit on his own, even though in recent weeks he has filled the Argentine gossip pages because of the definitive split with his long-time ex Wanda Nara over the handling of their daughters. The case of the stolen passports and the missing signature needed to have them redone is public knowledge.

    Amid one controversy after another, including doubts over his physical condition and his recovery from his latest knee injury, he still hopes for a new contract and has been open for some time to a return to Italy, the league where he made his name in the Nerazzurri shirt.

  • Lazio attempt

    According to Sky Sport, Lazio have spent the last few hours considering a move for this audacious target and putting a penalty-box striker in Gattuso's hands who, if he stays fit, could still be among the best in Italy.

    With the financial demands made to Galatasaray, Lazio clearly have no room to manoeuvre. But on much more favourable terms, today's contact could still spark a sensational breakthrough. With 20 days left in the transfer window, timing could count for a lot.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google